52-year-old man from S’pore dies after getting a massage in Phuket

The man had fallen asleep during the procedure, even snoring loudly, Colonel Hernsawad was reported as saying by The Phuket News. He soon began showing signs of distress and, despite efforts by the massage parlour’s staff to resuscitate him, the man did not regain consciousness, it added.

The man’s wife, who was with him at the parlour, did not allow an autopsy, and was taking his body home for religious rituals, Col Hernsawad said.