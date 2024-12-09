52-year-old man from S’pore dies after getting a massage in Phuket

According to Thai media outlets, the 52-year-old man died shortly after receiving a 45-minute oil massage at a parlour at Patong Beach.
Patong police chief Chalermchai Hernsawad said that police were called to the scene at 11.03 pm, reported the Bangkok Post.
The man had fallen asleep during the procedure, even snoring loudly, Colonel Hernsawad was reported as saying by The Phuket News. He soon began showing signs of distress and, despite efforts by the massage parlour’s staff to resuscitate him, the man did not regain consciousness, it added.
The man’s wife, who was with him at the parlour, did not allow an autopsy, and was taking his body home for religious rituals, Col Hernsawad said.
She informed the police that her husband had drunk beer before the massage, and she did not suspect foul play due to his sedentary lifestyle, added Col Hernsawad.
This is the second reported death at a Thai massage parlour in a week after a Thai female singer died after receiving a neck massage at a parlour in Udon Thani province in north-east Thailand.
Angelica Ang
The Straits Times
Asia News Network