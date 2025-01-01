Power supply temporarily suspended in Yangon industrial zones until Jan 3

The suspension is due to ongoing repairs on the Yadana and Zawtika gas pipelines, which have led to reduced power generation. Residents in the Thaketa Industrial Zone confirmed that electricity would be restored only after January 3.
“EPC stated that power will resume on January 3, but we still haven’t had electricity yet,” a resident of the Thaketa Industrial Zone said.
Currently, industrial zones in Yangon are receiving only four hours of electricity per day, though outages are frequent even during this limited supply.
In late September, industrial zones were allocated only four hours of electricity per day, a policy later reversed to restore normal supply. However, starting October 31, the government reinstated the four-hour daily limit.
Additionally, starting September 1, electricity tariffs have increased. Household rates have risen from a maximum of 125 Kyats to 300 Kyats per unit, while commercial rates have increased from a maximum of 180 Kyats to 500 Kyats per unit, as announced by the Ministry of Electric Power.
Eleven Media
Asia News Network