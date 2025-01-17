Up to 32 dead in Myanmar jade mine collapse, search suspended

The search for the 32 people who died in the landslide at the jade mine in Sapot Village and Sai Mu Village, Hpakant Region, Kachin State, was suspended on January 15, according to reports.
A local resident said that the mud on the road connecting Sapot Village and Sai Mu Village, caused by the landslide, has been cleared. Although the exact number of missing people has not been released, sources close to the administration said that nearly 70 people were missing.
“We searched until yesterday evening. One person died at the hospital. There was also a pregnant woman. Four children under the age of ten. I heard that the KIA has a list of the missing. We think we can find about a third of them. Now we are told to report them as soon as we find them. It is not easy to carry away the mud in the low areas,” said one of the rescuers.
On January 13, at around 1 a.m., 57 houses were submerged in mud when a former jade mine collapsed at the former Yadana Adhikpati Company site in upper Sapot Village.
The Pope also urged people to help those affected and killed by the landslide at the jade mine in Hpakant Township.
In 2023 and 2024, landslides and mudslides occurred, killing dozens of people.
The landslide that occurred in July 2020 at the Whekha village jade mine killed more than 190 undocumented miners, the deadliest death toll in the Hpakant region.
Eleven Media
Asia News Network