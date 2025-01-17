Up to 32 dead in Myanmar jade mine collapse, search suspended

The search for the 32 people who died in the landslide at the jade mine in Sapot Village and Sai Mu Village, Hpakant Region, Kachin State, was suspended on January 15, according to reports.

A local resident said that the mud on the road connecting Sapot Village and Sai Mu Village, caused by the landslide, has been cleared. Although the exact number of missing people has not been released, sources close to the administration said that nearly 70 people were missing.