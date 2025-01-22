SAC: Online scams in Myawady, Shwe Kokko, KK Park use power from neighbor

Most of the basic infrastructures and investments have been made by foreign organizations.
The State Administration Council (SAC) reported that the regions of Myawady-Shwe Kokko and KK Park are experiencing significant illegal online activities, including online scams and gambling. These activities rely on electricity and internet connections that are obtained from a neighbouring country, rather than within Myanmar itself.
The Shwe Kokko region, initially established for economic development projects in 2016, was halted due to media reports about illegal businesses. The presence of armed groups in the area and difficulties in law enforcement have led to increased criminal activities, including online scams and gambling, which are largely orchestrated by individuals seeking profit.
These illegal online activities are connected to international criminal networks, with foreign investments in infrastructure and basic services from outside Myanmar. Since 2015, online gambling operations have been active in the Philippines and Cambodia, later expanding to Myanmar in 2019.
A significant case involved Wang Xing, a Chinese national, who was trafficked from Thailand through Myanmar's border areas. He was taken to a location in Myawady and forced into online scams and gambling activities. Other Chinese nationals, including Cheng Xiao Ning and Yin Jie, were also discovered in similar situations in 2023, having entered Myanmar illegally via Thailand.
To address these issues, Myanmar has been working closely with neighbouring countries to crack down on online scams and gambling. This has included joint operations with China to suppress online scam centres in the Shan State. Between March and September 2024, Myanmar and China conducted two significant operations to dismantle these illegal centres.
The Myanmar government continues to investigate and take action against foreign nationals involved in illegal activities, focusing on the prosecution and repatriation of those caught in Myanmar. Authorities are also calling for increased cooperation from neighbouring countries to effectively combat these crimes.
The government is determined to maintain law and order and protect the country’s stability, ensuring that those involved in illegal online activities face justice. They are working to identify and remove criminals, with continued efforts to eliminate online gambling and fraud in Myanmar.
Eleven Media
Asia News Network