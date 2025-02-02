Thai electricity authority ready to target call-centre gangs

The Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) has said it is ready to cut electricity supply to areas in Myanmar where call-centre gangs operate, citing past instances when it had acted immediately upon receiving orders.
Interior Ministry permanent secretary and PEA chairman Ansit Samphantharat on Saturday (February 1) spoke about actions taken by the ministry and the PEA to suspend electricity supply to Myanmar.
He said that in 2023, the Myanmar embassy in Thailand had requested the Thai Foreign Ministry to inform the PEA to halt electricity distribution at two locations: Ban Wang Pha, Mae Ramat district – Ban Kokko, Myawaddy, and Ban Mae Ku Mai Tha Sung – Myawaddy, both in Karen state.
Also, in 2024 the PEA had ceased electricity supply to Chiang Saen district – Pong City, Tachileik.
"As a result, the PEA has now discontinued electricity trade with the neighbouring country at a total of three locations," Ansit said.
Commenting on recent reports suggesting cutting electricity supply to areas in Myanmar where scam call-centre gangs were using the facility to deceive foreign nationals, the PEA said it would suspend electricity distribution immediately upon receiving clear confirmation of the affected areas from security agencies.
He also urged the public and organisations to report any similar cases to the PEA or the Ministry of Interior.