Lessons from the Philippines and Singapore on legalized casinos

The interest in casinos reflects Thai society’s long-standing familiarity with gambling. However, in the past, legal casinos existed in Thailand only briefly, and that was a long time ago.

Now, the government is pushing for their return, sparking both support and opposition. Many are watching closely to see whether legal casinos in Thailand will materialize, what form they will take if they do, and, most importantly, what impact they will have on Thai society.

Lessons from the Philippines

The Philippines serves as an example of a country that legalized casinos but did not achieve the desired outcomes.

The Philippine government first allowed casinos in 1977, with the same rationale as Thailand’s current proposal—to generate revenue from foreign tourists. Initially, the casino industry thrived, featuring casino resorts similar to the model being proposed in Thailand. However, over time, locals began gambling excessively, beyond regulatory control, leading to rising crime rates, severe debt problems, and broader social issues.

The situation worsened due to widespread political corruption and increasing economic inequality driven by population growth.

In 2016, President Rodrigo Duterte legalized online gambling, including online casinos, sports betting, and other forms of wagering, primarily targeting Chinese gamblers. The goal was to regulate illegal gambling operations and bring them under government oversight. However, this approach failed, as both legal and underground gambling continued to coexist.