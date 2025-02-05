Phnom Penh resolves overcrowding: 148 students in single class

According to concerned parents, Toul Key Primary School, in Kamboul district’s Phleung Chheh Roteh commune, was crowding up to 148 students into a single classroom. The governor’s support will allow the school’s management to reinstate two contract teachers, alleviating the problem.
Parents gathered outside the school on the morning of February 4 to express their concerns.
“Now, where will our children study? More than 100 students in one classroom, all crammed together – how can they learn? How can they even sit?” complained one parent.
“We want the teachers to return to teach the students. They were removed because they didn’t have the funds to pay their salaries. We want to help support them with 5,000 riels per month,” she added.
After the situation was widely shared on social media, Hem Sinareth, director of the Phnom Penh Department of Education, Youth and Sport, and local authorities organised a same-day meeting to resolve it.
According to the meeting notes, school enrolment is 928 students, across 13 classes. The overcrowding was especially felt in grades one and two, where a single combined class held 148 students.
The school has just eight full-time and three part-time teachers.
The school management team employed two retired teachers on contracts for the first three months of the 2024-2025 academic year and expected the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Civil Service to assign new teachers.
A request for two additional full-time teachers was not approved, with the contracted teachers being dismissed and three part-timers assigned instead.
As a result, the school was forced to merge first and second-grade classes, causing extreme overcrowding that negatively impacted teaching and learning.
Governor Sreng instructed the school to reinstate the two contract teachers, with the assurance that financial support for their monthly salaries would be provided.
The education ministry clarified that the overcrowding resulted from the retirement of two teachers, which led to a shortage of teaching staff. As an interim solution, the school merged two grade levels into single classes to ensure all students could continue their education.
The measure was only temporary until new teachers were hired, it added.
“At the suggestion of the governor, the school has invited the two retired teachers to temporarily assist until new teachers are assigned. The governor has also arranged financial support for them. The issue has now been resolved, and replacement teachers have been secured,” the ministry stated.
The Phnom Penh education department and district administration called for parents and guardians to remain calm and send their children back to school as usual.
Phak Seangly
The Phnom Penh Post
Asia News Network