Phnom Penh resolves overcrowding: 148 students in single class

According to concerned parents, Toul Key Primary School, in Kamboul district’s Phleung Chheh Roteh commune, was crowding up to 148 students into a single classroom. The governor’s support will allow the school’s management to reinstate two contract teachers, alleviating the problem.

Parents gathered outside the school on the morning of February 4 to express their concerns.

“Now, where will our children study? More than 100 students in one classroom, all crammed together – how can they learn? How can they even sit?” complained one parent.

“We want the teachers to return to teach the students. They were removed because they didn’t have the funds to pay their salaries. We want to help support them with 5,000 riels per month,” she added.

After the situation was widely shared on social media, Hem Sinareth, director of the Phnom Penh Department of Education, Youth and Sport, and local authorities organised a same-day meeting to resolve it.