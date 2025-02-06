Thai military on alert after power cut to Myanmar border areas

Myanmar's military regime currently has jurisdiction over only 40% of the country, while the remaining 60% is controlled by ethnic minority groups.

Thai Army chief General Pana Klaewplodthuk has instructed three border forces – the Surasi Task Force, Pha Muang Task Force, and Naresuan Task Force – to prepare urgent response plans for expected turmoil on the border over the next two weeks. This includes a possible influx of refugees fleeing over the natural border from areas affected by the power cutoff. Thailand is also bracing for a surge in patients from Myanmar border hospitals and refugee centres, with critically ill patients already being sent to Thai hospitals. Concern is growing that the addition of non-critical patients fleeing from affected areas will overwhelm capacity at Thai border hospitals.

The closure of Thailand-Myanmar checkpoints due to power outages has also impacted border trade.

Myanmar business operators, through their Thai counterparts, have called on the Thai government to relax the power cutoff.

Human rights agencies and aid NGOs are urging the Thai government to find ways to assist affected Myanmar civilians, with hospitals and schools reporting severe disruption from the lack of electricity.

The withdrawal of power from Myanmar border areas is expected to impact bilateral relations at all levels, including between the Myanmar junta and Thai government, military-to-military ties, and local relations between Thai troops, their Myanmar counterparts, and ethnic groups.