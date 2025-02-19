ASEAN Gray wave

When Malaysia last chaired ASEAN a decade ago, there were 39.3 million people aged 65 and above in Southeast Asia.

The number has since grown to 56.2 million according to the United Nations' population estimates, reflecting rapid growth in ASEAN's population of seniors.

Experts say the demographic trend, driven by falling fertility rates and rising life expectancy, is putting pressure on ASEAN member countries to quickly adapt infrastructure and services to meet the increasing needs of the elderly.

"It is in ASEAN's best interest that older persons embrace healthy, active and productive ageing as delayed onset of diseases, disabilities or frailty means the elderly can keep contributing to their well-being," said Chai Sen Tyng, a demographer from the University of Putra Malaysia.

To prepare for the rising number of older persons, ASEAN member countries need to invest in health, education and social protection systems within a much shorter window, he said.

"We need to put in place mechanisms that will help the older population sustain themselves," he said.

Among ASEAN's 10 member countries, Thailand has the highest share of older persons at 13.4 per cent of its population as of 2023, according to figures from the ASEAN Statistical Highlights 2024.