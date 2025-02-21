Over 40 foreigners detained in raids on scam call centres in Malaysia

Immigration Department director-general Datuk Zakaria Shaaban said the raids were conducted at the call centres, located at luxury condominiums at about 11.30am on Wednesday (Feb 19).

"Those detained were 14 male Chinese nationals, 15 men and four women from Indonesia, a man and two women from Myanmar, two Bangladeshi men, two women from Laos and six Thai women.

"Those detained were aged between 23 and 54," he said in a statement on Thursday (Feb 20).

Various items were seized including four laptops, 88 mobile phones, 26 sim cards and RM100,000 cash, he said.