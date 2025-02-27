Prey Veng bird flu: Cambodian toddler's tragic death

It reminded the public of the need to remain vigilant about possible bird flu cases, as H5N1 threatens public health.

If anyone with a fever, cough, runny nose or breathing difficulties has a history of contact with sick or dead poultry in the two weeks before the onset of symptoms, they should isolate themselves and seek treatment immediately. Delaying treatment could result in death, warned the ministry.

H5N1 bird flu is generally transmitted between birds, but can infect humans who have close contact with sick or dead poultry. It is a serious disease which requires prompt hospital treatment.

Although it is not easily transmitted from person to person, if it mutates, it could be transmitted like seasonal flu.

Since 2003, 74 cases of influenza A (H5N1), including 45 deaths, have been reported in Cambodia.

The most recent case before the Prey Veng case occurred in Kampong Cham province, and resulted in the death of a 28-year-old man.

According to the WHO, from 2003 to August 20, 2024, a total of 903 cases in 24 countries were reported worldwide.

Almost all cases of infection were linked to close contact with birds or mammals that have died or are infected with H5N1, or contaminated environments.

For more information, the public should contact the health ministry at their toll-free 115 hotline.

Hong Raksmey

The Phnom Penh Post

Asia News Network