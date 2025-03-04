Vietnam considers relaxing its two-child policy amid declining birth rate

Vietnam is considering relaxing its two-child policy due to a low birth rate, one of the lowest in Southeast Asia.

The Ministry of Health has proposed allowing couples to decide the number and timing of their children, as well as addressing regional disparities in birth rates.

Currently, Vietnam’s birth rate is below the regional average of 2.0 children per woman, and is higher only than Brunei (1.8), Malaysia (1.6), Thailand (1.47), and Singapore (1.0).

Like other nations in Asia, Vietnam has begun to grapple with escalating concerns regarding its demographic challenges.

Experts have attributed its low birth rate to multiple factors, including work-related pressures, financial constraints, a focus on career advancement and evolving social perceptions.

From 1999 to 2022, its birth rate remained stable around the replacement level of 2.1, according to a report by the Ministry of Health.

However, in the past two years, this rate has seen a rapid decline, dropping from 1.96 children per woman in 2023, to 1.91 children per woman in 2024, the lowest level in the nation’s history.