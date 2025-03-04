141 foreign nationals held for online scams in Myawady, Shwe Kokko, KK Park

As part of these efforts, 141 foreign nationals who illegally entered Myanmar via border routes, including those from Thailand, were identified and detained today. These individuals were found to be involved in online scams and gambling operations in Myawady-Shwe Kokko, Maehtawthalay, and KK Park areas in Kayin State.
Authorities are systematically compiling personal records to ensure the swift and lawful repatriation of these individuals to their home countries. The process is being handled efficiently, to complete repatriation within the day.
From January 30 to March 2, 2025, a total of 3,474 foreign nationals who entered Myanmar illegally have been identified and detained. Of these, 757 have already been repatriated through Thailand by legal procedures. The remaining 2,717 are being prepared for repatriation while receiving proper care and management.
Eleven Media
Asia News Network