Vietnam to sign US deals as trade, energy officials meet, document shows

The step comes after weeks of conciliatory messages Vietnam has sent Washington to avert tariffs by the Trump administration, the Southeast Asian nation may face because of its large trade surplus with the United States.

The March 5 document from the trade ministry features the schedule of Trade Minister Nguyen Hong Dien's trip to the United States this week.

It also listed energy companies and government departments, from customs to tax, asked to send accompanying representatives.

Last week, the government said on its portal that Dien, who is also in charge of energy and industry policy, would travel to the United States on Thursday to meet US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer.