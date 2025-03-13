Vietnam proposes extending maternity leave to seven months

The Vietnam Population Authority has proposed allowing female workers to extend their maternity leave from six months to seven months, when giving birth to a second child.

The move is part of the draft law on population being compiled by the Ministry of Health aimed at tackling the country’s low birth rate.

The authority also proposed creating conditions for women with two children who work at industrial parks, export processing zones and provinces and cities with low birth rates, to get support in order to rent or to buy social housing.

The proposals behind the development of the population law have three groups of policies: maintaining the replacement fertility rate, minimising gender imbalance at birth, bringing the sex ratio at birth to a natural balance and improving population quality.

According to the draft law, each couple and individual has the right to decide equally and voluntarily on having children, the time of giving birth, the number of children and the interval between births by their ages, health status, conditions of study, labour, work, income and child-rearing of the individual and couple.

In order to sustain the replacement fertility rate nationwide and prevent the continued low fertility rates in some provinces and cities, the Prime Minister approved the programme to adjust fertility rates to suit regions and subjects by 2030.