Indonesia to impose anti-dumping import duty for nylon film from China, Thailand, Taiwan

The regulation will take effect this month and last for the next four years, the regulation said.
The ministry listed companies from China, Thailand and Taiwan that would be slapped with the import duty, which will range from 1,254 rupiah to 31,510 rupiah ($0.076-$1.92) per kg.
The companies include China's Kunshan Yuncheng Plastic Industry and Yuncheng Heshan New Material, and Thailand's AJ Plast, among others in both countries, according to the regulation.
The duty will apply to all companies in Taiwan, it said.
The duty comes after an investigation by Indonesia's anti-dumping committee found that products from the companies had caused losses in local industries.
China is Indonesia's biggest trade partner.
Nylon is used in food and industrial packaging, pharmaceuticals, electronics and textiles.
Reuters