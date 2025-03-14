Former Philippine president Rodrigo Duterte accepts responsibility as ICC detains him

Former President Rodrigo Duterte is now in the custody of the International Criminal Court (ICC) following his arrest on a warrant accusing him of crimes against humanity over the bloody war on drugs that his administration oversaw.

The ICC itself confirmed taking custody of Duterte in a statement made after the former president landed at Rotterdam The Hague airport at around 4:55 p.m. (11:55 p.m. Philippine time) on a chartered plane.

‘I take responsibility’

Before landing, Duterte released a video statement on his and a close advisor’s Facebook pages, addressing his countrymen.

“I am the one who led our law enforcement and military. I said that I will protect you, and I will be responsible for all of this,” Duterte, 79, said.

“I have been telling the police, the military, that it was my job and I am responsible,” he added, making him the first Asian former head of state to face charges at the ICC.

Back in November 2024, during a House hearing on the drug war, the former president said the same thing about taking responsibility.

But after the hearing, Salvador Panelo, his chief legal counsel during his term, explained what he thought Duterte meant when he took “full and legal responsibility.”