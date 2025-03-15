Japanese national and six key figures in Myawaddy smuggling ring to be extradited

Speaking at a press conference in Shwe Kokko, about 20 kilometers north of Myawaddy, on March 12, Lt Col Nai Maung Zaw confirmed that the crackdown on smuggling and human trafficking was ongoing.
“These individuals hold significant roles and cannot be extradited hastily. We will coordinate with relevant countries to ensure a structured transfer. The last group we handled also consisted of illegal border crossers, who were treated humanely before being deported. The six key figures, including the Japanese national, will be transferred legally and systematically,” he stated.
He further emphasized that the detained individuals, including the Japanese suspect, are being held under proper conditions.
The Karen State BGF launched the anti-human trafficking and smuggling operation on February 14. As of March 12, a total of 7,523 individuals from 30 countries have been rescued and detained, with 2,763 foreigners already repatriated.