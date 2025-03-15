Japanese national and six key figures in Myawaddy smuggling ring to be extradited

SATURDAY, MARCH 15, 2025

Six key figures, including a Japanese national, arrested for their involvement in smuggling, human trafficking, and money laundering operations in the KK Park area of Shwe Kokko and Mae Htaw Tha Lay in Myawaddy Township will be extradited, according to Lt Col Nai Maung Zaw, spokesperson for the Karen State Border Guard Force (BGF).

Speaking at a press conference in Shwe Kokko, about 20 kilometers north of Myawaddy, on March 12, Lt Col Nai Maung Zaw confirmed that the crackdown on smuggling and human trafficking was ongoing.

“These individuals hold significant roles and cannot be extradited hastily. We will coordinate with relevant countries to ensure a structured transfer. The last group we handled also consisted of illegal border crossers, who were treated humanely before being deported. The six key figures, including the Japanese national, will be transferred legally and systematically,” he stated.

He further emphasized that the detained individuals, including the Japanese suspect, are being held under proper conditions.

The Karen State BGF launched the anti-human trafficking and smuggling operation on February 14. As of March 12, a total of 7,523 individuals from 30 countries have been rescued and detained, with 2,763 foreigners already repatriated.

