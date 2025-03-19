The Subway Boom: Japan’s ODA fuels growth in Southeast Asia

Japan joined the Colombo Plan for Cooperative Economic and Social Development in Asia and the Pacific in 1954 and began providing ODA to developing countries. Around 70 years have passed since then. The government remains committed to its policy of leveraging Japanese technologies and expertise to provide assistance tailored to the needs of the recipient countries and produce win-win outcomes.

Japan concluded a yen loan agreement with Indonesia for the Patimban Port Development Project, in the east of Jakarta on the island of Java, providing 118.9 billion yen in 2017 and then 70.1 billion yen in 2022. Multiple Japanese companies are taking part in the construction, including Penta-Ocean Construction Co., Ltd. and TOA Corp. The Jakarta capital region is currently struggling to expand the operating capacity of its main international port, the Port of Tanjung Priok, while also contending with traffic congestion in the area. The expansion of Patimban Port will make it the country’s largest international trade hub.

In 2019, Jakarta opened Indonesia’s first Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) North-South Line. This project, too, was supported by Japan, which provided a 125-billion-yen loan and technological assistance, covering everything from basic design and construction to the manufacturing of train cars and signal systems. In September 2024, a groundbreaking ceremony was held for the MRT East-West Line construction project, which will utilize Japanese technologies, with Japan providing an additional loan of 140 billion yen. At the ceremony, then-President Joko Widodo said, “The completion of the North-South Line has changed the transportation network of Jakarta and Indonesia. We look forward to advancing the development of the Jakarta capital region with the construction of the East-West Line.”

The average age in Indonesia is 30 years old, which makes it a “young country.” It is in the midst of economic growth, with many people in their prime working years, and expected to become the fourth-largest economy in the world by 2050, surpassing Japan's gross domestic product (GDP). Java accounts for less than 10% of the country’s total area and yet is home to around 60% of the population, or 150 million people. Japan’s assistance in improving the traffic congestion and air pollution issues on this extremely overpopulated island and enhancing its port capabilities will help drive Indonesia’s further economic growth.

Japan’s ODA is not limited to manufacturing. In the Philippines, an ongoing project is aimed at enhancing the skills of the Coast Guard. As an archipelagic country, the Philippines has the world's fifth-longest coastline and faces challenges such as natural disasters, maritime accidents due to ageing ships, smuggling and illegal fishing. Japan provides patrol vessels and support to enhance rescue operations and improve patrol skills to aid the country’s current state of having too few ships relative to the size of its maritime zone. As part of ODA, the Japan Coast Guard conducted skills enhancement training for the Philippine Coast Guard between January 20 and 31, 2025. It included training patrol vessel crew on skills such as towing boats and operating small ships.

Japan has carried out various ODA projects tailored to the needs of each country. For example, in Cambodia, which is striving to advance digitalization in government, projects have been implemented to improve the national data centre and the digital management system of water supply facilities. In Laos, where 70% of the population works in agriculture, projects were held to improve productivity in rural areas. In Malaysia, there was a rainforest biodiversity conservation project, and assistance to develop technologies for ocean thermal energy conversion. In Thailand, a tuberculosis control project was carried out, leveraging pathogen and human genome analysis technology.

Southeast Asian countries, many with young populations, robust markets, and abundant human resources, are regarded as a global growth centre. In contrast, Japan continues to struggle with an ageing population and low birth rate, raising concerns about a shrinking market and declining workforce. Enhancing relations with Southeast Asia would be highly advantageous for Japan and mutually beneficial. ODA is a symbol of the bond shared between Japan and Southeast Asia.

By Akio Yaita

Journalist. Graduated from the Faculty of Letters at Keio University.

After completing his doctorate at the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, he worked as a correspondent for the Sankei Shimbun in Beijing and as Taipei bureau chief. Author or co-author of many books.

