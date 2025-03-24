Myanmar limits monthly job submissions to 50 for Thailand, 15 for Japan

Among foreign employment agencies that signed contracts before January 30, agencies that will send workers to Thailand must submit new job offers for no more than 50 people by March 25, and agencies that send workers to Japan must submit new job offers for no more than 15 people.

According to the directive, foreign employment agencies must submit job offers once a month and do not need to submit job offers in person, but must submit them online to the Department of Labour, the ministry said.