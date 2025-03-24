Myanmar limits monthly job submissions to 50 for Thailand, 15 for Japan

Among foreign employment agencies that signed contracts before January 30, agencies that will send workers to Thailand must submit new job offers for no more than 50 people by March 25, and agencies that send workers to Japan must submit new job offers for no more than 15 people.
According to the directive, foreign employment agencies must submit job offers once a month and do not need to submit job offers in person, but must submit them online to the Department of Labour, the ministry said.
In addition, new job offers for sending workers to Japan and Thailand will begin to be accepted on May 2. After checking the validity of the new job offers, the agencies must submit a notification of the approval of the dispatch process, a copy of the job offer, copies of the employer and employee contract and a soft copy of the name list with copies of the worker's personal information to the Department of Labour, announced the Ministry of Labour.
In addition, they must submit a two-week advance notice for the issuance of an OWIC card. When submitting this, they must submit copies of the employer and employee contract and a copy of the authorization to carry out the dispatch process, etc.
Workers must be sent within a week after obtaining permission. If they cannot send them within the specified date, they must resubmit the application for permission to send them.
In addition, if the workers arrive in the relevant countries, the agencies must submit the specified documents to the Department of Labour promptly. If the workers return for various reasons, they must submit the details of their arrival and the dates of their departure to the Department, the Ministry of Labour has announced. Additional announcements will be made for countries such as South Korea, Singapore and Malaysia, announced the Ministry of Labour.
Eleven Media
Asia News Network