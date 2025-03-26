Perlis Inland Port to bridge Malaysia-Thailand trade

“The PIP will create a more integrated ecosystem for industries in Perlis, Kedah, Penang and Perak. It will also be supported by railway access to the country’s major ports, including Port Klang and Penang Port,” the Transport Minister said during a press conference at the Integrated Business Centre, Chuping Valley Industrial Area, here yesterday.

Loke highlighted the project as a testament to the successful collaboration between federal and state governments and the private sector, underscoring its potential as a catalyst for industrial and logistics activities in the region.

He said currently, the Padang Besar Container Terminal (TKPB) handles containers from sou­thern Thailand bound for Penang Port and Port Klang using cargo train services.

In 2024, container handling at TKPB increased by 21% compared to 2023, with active cargo routes from Seberang Perai (Penang Port) to Kantang Port, Surat Thani Port and Bang Klam container depot, as well as from Port Klang to Hat Yai.

Key commodities transported include timber, latex, sawn wood and rubber.