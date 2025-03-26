Perlis Inland Port to bridge Malaysia-Thailand trade

“The PIP will create a more integrated ecosystem for industries in Perlis, Kedah, Penang and Perak. It will also be supported by railway access to the country’s major ports, including Port Klang and Penang Port,” the Transport Minister said during a press conference at the Integrated Business Centre, Chuping Valley Industrial Area, here yesterday.
Loke highlighted the project as a testament to the successful collaboration between federal and state governments and the private sector, underscoring its potential as a catalyst for industrial and logistics activities in the region.
He said currently, the Padang Besar Container Terminal (TKPB) handles containers from southern Thailand bound for Penang Port and Port Klang using cargo train services.
In 2024, container handling at TKPB increased by 21% compared to 2023, with active cargo routes from Seberang Perai (Penang Port) to Kantang Port, Surat Thani Port and Bang Klam container depot, as well as from Port Klang to Hat Yai.
Key commodities transported include timber, latex, sawn wood and rubber.
“The increasing cargo traffic from southern Thailand throughout the year has pushed TKPB’s container handling capacity to nearly 80% of its capacity.
“The services provided are limited to Lift-On/Lift-Off, container stacking and container storage,” he said, adding that TKPB operations would be gradually relocated to PIP once Phase 1 of PIP is completed.
Loke said this transition aims to accommodate the growing cargo traffic from southern Thailand and ease congestion in Padang Besar.
Slated for completion in the third quarter of this year, Phase 1 of PIP will have the capacity to handle 300,000 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEU) compared to TKPB’s capacity of 150,000 TEUs.
Loke said the bilateral trade target of US$30 billion (RM132 billion) between Malaysia and Thailand by 2027 could be achieved with the value-added services and facilities offered by PIP, such as warehousing and storage activities, along with its role as a goods distribution centre.
During a visit to the Chuping Valley Industrial Area, Loke inspected the progress made on supporting infrastructure, including a railway spur line, flyover, and bonded road funded by the federal government at a total cost of RM327.45 million.
He also witnessed the agreement signing by KTMB group CEO Datuk Mohd Rani Hisham Samsudin and Inland Port Perlis managing director and CEO Arif Rida Shabaruddin for the Railway Park operation and maintenance between KTM Bhd and Inland Port Perlis Sdn Bhd.
Developed on a 202ha site, PIP stands as a pivotal logistics hub equipped with state-of-the-art facilities to handle domestic and cross-border cargo efficiently.
Imran Hilmy
The Star
Asia News Network