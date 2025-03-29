Visitors enjoy Thai environment and lifestyle at festival in Ha Noi,

A mini version of Thailand will come to life through a Thai Festival entitled Creative Thailand: The Pulse of Tradition, which was officially opened on March 28 night at Hanoi's Imperial Citadel of Thang Long.

At the festival, visitors can explore typical Thai dishes, along with health care and beauty care products and traditional handicrafts. They also enjoyed traditional dances from many regions of Thailand, tried making Khanom Krok coconut cakes and painting patterns on silk, among other activities.

Nguyen Thu Hue couldn't wait to post her photos on Facebook when she tried on a Thai traditional costume for the first time.

"It is different from Vietnamese clothes, but it is beautiful and comfortable," Hue told Viet Nam News.

"Wearing the costume, eating Thai cuisine, enjoying their handicrafts and watching their music and dance performances in this environment, I feel like I am really in Thailand."

At another booth, Le Phuong Anh searched for information about Thai tours.

"I have not travelled to Thailand yet, I am looking for destinations and flights here. I hope to have the opportunity to travel to Thailand," Anh said, referring to a lucky draw that would bring winners to Thailand for free.