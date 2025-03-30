Thailand deploys troops to aid Myanmar after major earthquake

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Phumtham Wechayachai presided over a send-off ceremony for 55 Thai military personnel deployed on a humanitarian mission to Myanmar following the 8.2-magnitude earthquake on March 28. The disaster severely affected Mandalay, Naypyidaw, and Yangon.
The Thai team will assist from March 30 to April 5 or until the mission is complete. They departed from Military Airport 2, Wing 6, Bangkok, at 7am on March 30, 2025.
The 55-member Thai military team deployed to Myanmar is divided into eight groups:
Command Group (5 personnel)
Foreign Military Affairs Group (4 personnel)
Urban Search and Rescue (USAR) Group (12 personnel from the Armed Forces Development Command)
Medical Emergency Response Team (MERT) (18 personnel from the Military Medical Office)
Damage Assessment Group (4 personnel)
Communications Group (4 personnel)
Public Relations Group (2 personnel)
Security Group (6 personnel)
Mission Objectives
The deployment focuses on humanitarian aid, supporting Myanmar’s relief efforts, and assisting Thai nationals affected by the disaster. Key tasks include search and rescue operations, emergency medical response, establishing a field hospital, damage assessment, and communication support.
Phumtham stated that disaster relief is a shared responsibility of humanity. While Thailand has also been affected, some countries have suffered even more severe impacts, and Myanmar has requested assistance. In response, Thailand has deployed 55 military personnel to aid in relief efforts.
He expressed gratitude to all personnel for their bravery and dedication, acknowledging them as representatives of Thailand, the Thai military, and the Thai people in showing solidarity with fellow human beings.
However, he cautioned that heavy rainfall is expected in the region in the next two days, which may pose challenges to operations. He urged the team to carry out their mission with caution.
Additionally, he wished them a safe journey and divine protection, noting that His Majesty the King and Her Majesty the Queen have bestowed blessings for their safety. He encouraged them to represent Thailand and the Thai military to the best of their abilities, demonstrating to the world that Thailand’s armed forces are fully capable, especially in disaster response.