Thailand deploys troops to aid Myanmar after major earthquake

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Phumtham Wechayachai presided over a send-off ceremony for 55 Thai military personnel deployed on a humanitarian mission to Myanmar following the 8.2-magnitude earthquake on March 28. The disaster severely affected Mandalay, Naypyidaw, and Yangon.

The Thai team will assist from March 30 to April 5 or until the mission is complete. They departed from Military Airport 2, Wing 6, Bangkok, at 7am on March 30, 2025.

The 55-member Thai military team deployed to Myanmar is divided into eight groups:

Command Group (5 personnel)

Foreign Military Affairs Group (4 personnel)

Urban Search and Rescue (USAR) Group (12 personnel from the Armed Forces Development Command)

Medical Emergency Response Team (MERT) (18 personnel from the Military Medical Office)

Damage Assessment Group (4 personnel)

Communications Group (4 personnel)

Public Relations Group (2 personnel)

Security Group (6 personnel)