Vietnam’s search and rescue forces arrive in Myanmar for earthquake relief mission

A 106-member Vietnamese rescue delegation from the Ministry of National Defence and the Ministry of Public Security arrived in Yangon airport in Myanmar on the afternoon of March 30 to assist in earthquake relief efforts.

The military force is led by Major General Pham Van Ty, Deputy Director of the Ministry of National Defence's Search and Rescue Department, while the public security team is headed by Colonel Nguyen Minh Khuong, Deputy Director of the Police Department of Fire Fighting, Fire Prevention and Rescue under the Ministry of Public Security.

The Vietnamese delegation was welcomed at the airport by Yangon Region Chief Minister U Soe Thein, along with Vietnamese Ambassador to Myanmar Ly Quoc Tuan, Defence Attache Colonel Dao Van Duy, and staff members from the Vietnamese Embassy in Myanmar.

In response to Myanmar’s request for assistance, Vietnam has offered an emergency aid package worth US$300,000 to support earthquake recovery efforts.

From March 31, the Vietnamese forces will commence search and rescue operations in the affected areas, while relief supplies will be distributed to communities in need.