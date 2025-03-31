Myanmar resistance fighters call partial ceasefire for quake relief

The government in exile said it would "collaborate with the UN and NGOs to ensure security, transportation, and the establishment of temporary rescue and medical camps" in areas that it controls, according to the statement, which was released on social media.

A 7.7-magnitude earthquake struck northwest of the city of Sagaing in central Myanmar on Friday, and also affected Thailand. At least 1,644 people were killed in Myanmar, the State Administration Council said, while around 10 others were killed in Bangkok. Myanmar's military has been fighting a civil war on multiple fronts since it ousted Aung San Suu Kyi's civilian government in February 2021.