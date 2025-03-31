Myanmar faces humanitarian crisis after quake, IFRC says

Friday's quake, one of the strongest to hit Myanmar in a century, has damaged infrastructure including bridges, highways, airports and railways - hampering rescue efforts as a civil war rages on in the Southeast Asian nation.

"This is not just a disaster; it is a complex humanitarian crisis layered over existing vulnerabilities," Alexander Matheou, regional director for Asia Pacific at the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, said in a statement.

"The magnitude of this disaster is substantial, and the need for support is urgent," he added.