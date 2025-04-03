SAC spokesman explains firing warning shots at Chinese Red Cross convoy: vehicles entered restricted zone without prior notice

The incident occurred near Ohnmatee village in Nawnghkio Township, where the military attempted to stop the convoy by firing flares. When the vehicles ignored the signals, troops fired three warning shots into the air. The convoy then turned back without proceeding to Mandalay.
The military confirmed that the vehicles were registered in Myanmar, not China, raising questions about their affiliation with the Chinese Red Cross. The Ta’ang National Liberation Army (TNLA), an ethnic armed group active in the area, later stated that they had provided security for the convoy and escorted it back.
Maj Gen Zaw Min Tun emphasized that international aid groups must coordinate with authorities before entering restricted zones. He also noted that another Chinese aid group, Blue Sky Rescue, had recently traveled safely to Mandalay under police escort.
Myanmar has received disaster relief support from 15 countries, including China, India, and Russia, with over 354 metric tons of relief supplies and over 495 metric tons of rescue equipment and 1,519 rescue personnel deployed. The military warned against misinformation spread by groups seeking political gain.
The government, civil society, and international partners continue recovery efforts following the recent natural disaster.
