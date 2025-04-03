SAC spokesman explains firing warning shots at Chinese Red Cross convoy: vehicles entered restricted zone without prior notice

The incident occurred near Ohnmatee village in Nawnghkio Township, where the military attempted to stop the convoy by firing flares. When the vehicles ignored the signals, troops fired three warning shots into the air. The convoy then turned back without proceeding to Mandalay.

The military confirmed that the vehicles were registered in Myanmar, not China, raising questions about their affiliation with the Chinese Red Cross. The Ta’ang National Liberation Army (TNLA), an ethnic armed group active in the area, later stated that they had provided security for the convoy and escorted it back.