Former Lao President Khamtay Siphanone passes away

“Throughout his life, he has devoted his wisdom and strength to the revolutionary mission of our Party, to the development of the country and the well-being of the Lao multiethnic people,” the Party Central Committee, the National Assembly, the government, the Lao Front for National Development, and the Siphandone family said in the joint announcement.

“The irreparable passing of Comrade General Khamtay Siphandone is the greatest loss for the Party, the State and the Lao multiethnic people.”

Born on February 8, 1924, to a farming family in Khong district, Siphandone province (now Champassack province), President Khamtay was educated in Saigon (now Ho Chi Minh City), Vietnam. He joined the Indochinese Communist Party as a member in 1953.

In 1972, he was elected as a member of the Politburo—the top decision-making body of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party—at the second Party Congress and became Commander-in-Chief of the Lao People’s Liberation Army.

After the country was liberated in 1975, Gen Khamtay was appointed Vice Chairman of the Ministers Council, Minister of National Defence, and Commander-in-Chief of the Lao People’s Liberation Army.

He became Prime Minister of the Lao PDR in 1991. A year later, he was elected Chairman of the Party Central Committee while continuing to serve as Prime Minister.

In 1998, General Khamtay was elected President of the Lao PDR and retired from the Party and state leadership in 2006.

Jirayu Huangsap, spokesperson for the Thai Prime Minister’s Office, stated that Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra has sent a message of condolence to Sonexay Siphandone, Prime Minister of the Lao People's Democratic Republic, on the passing of Gen Khamtay Siphandone, former President of Laos, on April 2, 2025.

Prime Minister Paetongtarn said Gen Khamtay was a key figure in the founding and development of Laos, contributing to its stability and prosperity. He also played a vital role in strengthening Thai-Lao relations and had the honour of welcoming His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej the Great and Her Majesty Queen Sirikit the Queen Mother during their official visit to Laos. This visit laid the foundation for the enduring Thai-Lao cooperation that has lasted for over seven decades.

The Prime Minister and the Thai people extend their deepest condolences to Prime Minister Sonexay, the Siphandone family, and the people of Laos during this time of mourning.