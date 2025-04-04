Lao, Vietnamese leaders, officials pay homage to former President Khamtay Siphandone

General Khamtay, the former Chairman of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party Central Committee and state President, died on April 2 at the age of 102. His funeral is scheduled for April 7 at the That Luang esplanade, starting at 1pm.

On Thursday, Party and state leaders and representatives of government bodies from both countries laid wreaths and paid homage to the body of President Khamtay, one of the first generation of Party leaders who led the Lao people in the revolutionary struggle for national liberation, and continues to spearhead national development and defence tasks.