Lao, Vietnamese leaders, officials pay homage to former President Khamtay Siphandone

General Khamtay, the former Chairman of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party Central Committee and state President, died on April 2 at the age of 102. His funeral is scheduled for April 7 at the That Luang esplanade, starting at 1pm.
On Thursday, Party and state leaders and representatives of government bodies from both countries laid wreaths and paid homage to the body of President Khamtay, one of the first generation of Party leaders who led the Lao people in the revolutionary struggle for national liberation, and continues to spearhead national development and defence tasks.
Those paying tribute to the General on Thursday included the Siphandone family, the family of Party Secretary General and President Thongloun Sisoulith, the Party Central Committee led by Secretary General Thongloun, the National Assembly led by its President Xaysomphone Phomvihane, the government cabinet led by Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone, and the Lao Front for National Development led by its President Sinlavong Khoutphaythoune.
The families of former Party Secretary General and President Bounnhang Vorachith, former Party Secretary General and President Choummaly Sayasone, former Prime Minister Phankham Viphavanh, current Deputy Prime Minister General Chansamone Chanyalath, and representatives of the Ministry of Industry and Commerce also paid tribute to General Khamtay.
From Vietnam, General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam’s Central Committee, To Lam, representatives of the Ministry of National Defence, the Ministry of Public Security and various other entities came to Laos to pay their respects to the revolutionary leader and statesman.
Mourners may view President Khamtay’s coffin at the National Convention Centre until April 6.
Ministries, other central government bodies and agencies in Vientiane and the provinces, social organisations, and grassroots units, as well as relatives and members of the public, may arrange for representative groups to pay tribute to General Khamtay between the hours of 8.30am and 12 noon, and from 2pm to 5pm.
The Vientiane Times
Asia News Network