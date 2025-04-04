Analysts confident Cambodia can diversify markets, will not be affected by US tariffs

It has also been suggested that the Cambodian government will engage in negotiations with the US government to lessen the impact of the new duties.
On April 3, (Cambodian time), Trump announced new customs tariffs on imported goods from most of its trading partners, including Cambodia. He displayed a graph which suggested that the Kingdom currently imposes tariffs of 97% on US imports, and then said he will half the figure in return.
Pan Sovicheat, spokesperson for the Ministry of Commerce, told The Post that the 97% tariff figure announced by the US lacks any clear foundation. In reality, the tariffs Cambodia imposes on US goods average just 29.4%.
He explained that trade relations between the US and Cambodia are normal, as the US is a large economy with a significant demand for goods produced in the Kingdom. This trade imbalance also affects many other countries, such as Canada and several European nations.
“The government and the commerce ministry are not alarmed by this issue. We will make every effort to protect the interests of the export industry, as well as the interests of workers in Cambodia,” he said.
He added that the ministry is working with all relevant institutions to conduct a study and assess the impact on Cambodia's export industry. This study will provide concrete data for bilateral discussions and negotiations, as Cambodia is an ASEAN member, and the US engages in trade with ASEAN countries.
“We can conduct negotiations under the regional framework as partners with the US, as well as bilateral discussions, or within the framework of the World Trade Organization. It is clear that many member nations of the World Trade Organization are also affected by the US tariff increase,” he acknowledged.
Ly Kunthai, president of the Confederation of Cambodia Investors Association (CCIA) and president of the Cambodia Footwear Association, told The Post that despite growing concerns and widespread discussions about the tariff increases, he is not particularly worried.
He believed the matter would be resolved through negotiations between the Cambodian and US governments.
“I think we don’t have much to worry about because I believe the Cambodian government will have negotiations with the US side. I am confident it will not have a significant impact,” he said.
Kunthai also noted that the Kingdom is currently promoting its garment products to European countries, Canada, the UK and the ASEAN region.
Meas Sok Sensan, spokesperson for the Ministry of Economy and Finance, spoke with local media outlet Fresh News.
“A ministry task force has reviewed the implications of the tariff increase, and we will take concrete and thorough measures to ensure that our economy remains competitive and continues to grow, benefiting citizens' employment opportunities,” he said.
Hor Serey Vath, chairman of the board of the Innovation Development and Investment Association (IDI), took to social media on the morning of April 3 to attempt to explain how the US may have calculated the tariffs Trump says he is responding to.
“Maybe this is how Trump calculated the numbers 97% and 49%: Cambodian exports to the US in 2024 were $9.9 billion, imports were $0.26 b. So the total trade number is $10.2b. $9.9/10.2=0.97 = 97%, so 49% is half of that,” he wrote.
“One positive way to look at it is that if the US wants Cambodia to lower tariffs, we can. But if the US wants us to achieve a perfect trade balance, it will be difficult because Cambodia is a much smaller market, he noted.
Minister of Labour and Vocational Training Heng Sour was quoted by AKP News as saying that while there may be some impacts, they can be managed. He saw the imposition of tariffs as a global measure, applied differently depending on the trade relations between the US and each of its trading partners.
He noted that Cambodia has always paid tariffs and is not exempt under the GSP system. He also believed that in 2025, the impact would be minimal because orders for the garment sector were placed before the tariff announcement. In addition, the tariffs were applied to almost all garment-producing countries.
Sour emphasised that Cambodia has been exporting more to Europe than the US in the past five years, which provides an opportunity to further expand the European market.
Additionally, countries like Bangladesh and Myanmar, which have traditionally been major competitors in exporting goods to the US, also face internal issues.
“Therefore, we assess that the new tariff will not have a 100% impact on our export sector. We will continue to work with the US and create a better investment environment to maintain the competitiveness of our products,” he added.
Hin Pisai
The Phnom Penh Post
Asia News Network