Analysts confident Cambodia can diversify markets, will not be affected by US tariffs

“I think we don’t have much to worry about because I believe the Cambodian government will have negotiations with the US side. I am confident it will not have a significant impact,” he said.

Kunthai also noted that the Kingdom is currently promoting its garment products to European countries, Canada, the UK and the ASEAN region.

Meas Sok Sensan, spokesperson for the Ministry of Economy and Finance, spoke with local media outlet Fresh News.

“A ministry task force has reviewed the implications of the tariff increase, and we will take concrete and thorough measures to ensure that our economy remains competitive and continues to grow, benefiting citizens' employment opportunities,” he said.

Hor Serey Vath, chairman of the board of the Innovation Development and Investment Association (IDI), took to social media on the morning of April 3 to attempt to explain how the US may have calculated the tariffs Trump says he is responding to.

“Maybe this is how Trump calculated the numbers 97% and 49%: Cambodian exports to the US in 2024 were $9.9 billion, imports were $0.26 b. So the total trade number is $10.2b. $9.9/10.2=0.97 = 97%, so 49% is half of that,” he wrote.

“One positive way to look at it is that if the US wants Cambodia to lower tariffs, we can. But if the US wants us to achieve a perfect trade balance, it will be difficult because Cambodia is a much smaller market, he noted.

Minister of Labour and Vocational Training Heng Sour was quoted by AKP News as saying that while there may be some impacts, they can be managed. He saw the imposition of tariffs as a global measure, applied differently depending on the trade relations between the US and each of its trading partners.

He noted that Cambodia has always paid tariffs and is not exempt under the GSP system. He also believed that in 2025, the impact would be minimal because orders for the garment sector were placed before the tariff announcement. In addition, the tariffs were applied to almost all garment-producing countries.

Sour emphasised that Cambodia has been exporting more to Europe than the US in the past five years, which provides an opportunity to further expand the European market.

Additionally, countries like Bangladesh and Myanmar, which have traditionally been major competitors in exporting goods to the US, also face internal issues.

“Therefore, we assess that the new tariff will not have a 100% impact on our export sector. We will continue to work with the US and create a better investment environment to maintain the competitiveness of our products,” he added.

Hin Pisai

The Phnom Penh Post

Asia News Network