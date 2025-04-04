Programme connects Thailand-Vietnam’s business, culture and tourism

Overseas Vietnamese models have presented a collection of ao dai (traditional long dress) designed by Tran Phuong Hoa, as part of the activities to promote the investment, trade and tourism between Vietnam and northeast Thailand.

The collection vibrantly reflects Vietnamese culture through exquisite hand embroidery and handcrafted embellishments.

The series of activities was jointly held by the Vietnamese Consulate General in Khon Kaen, Thailand, in collaboration with the Thai-Vietnamese Business Association and local authorities on March 29-30. They are held within the Spring Homeland 2025 programme, an important cultural and political event that combines economic diplomacy.

Nearly 600 attendees took part, including Vietnamese Consul General Dinh Hoang Linh, President of the Thai-Vietnamese Friendship Association Sanan Angubolkul, Deputy Governor of Khon Kaen Siriwat Pinijipanich and leaders from several provinces in Northeast Thailand, among others.

The delegates offered incense and flowers at the Ho Chi Minh President Memorial Site, visited Vietnam Street, One Pillar Pagoda, Khanh An Vietnamese Language School and met with the Vietnamese Association in the region.