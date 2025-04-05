Vietnam seeks US's delayed imposition of new tariffs for negotiations: Deputy PM

Deputy Prime Minister Ho Duc Phoc announced on Friday that the Vietnamese Government has proposed the US delay its imposition of new 46 % tariffs on Vietnamese goods for 1-3 months, aiming to pave the way for negotiations that ensure fair taxation.

Phoc made the statement at his working session in Ha Noi with enterprises exporting products to the US, industry associations, and related agencies.

The Deputy PM expressed his surprise at the US's decision announced on April 2, but underscored Vietnam's consistent openness and cooperation with the US in securing equitable tariffs, curbing goods transshipment, and fostering mutually beneficial trade.

He highlighted a recent decree, issued on March 31, slashing 23 tariff lines on goods imported from the US, many now at 0 %, as proof of Vietnam's goodwill. The country has also fast-tracked contracts for US products like aircraft and liquefied natural gas (LNG), while easing the way for US investment and trade.