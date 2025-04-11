VietCham Thailand connects Vietnamese, Thai businesses

Around 50 Vietnamese and Thai companies gathered at a business networking event held by the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce in Thailand (VietCham Thailand) in Bangkok on April 9.

In her opening remarks, Chairwoman of VietCham Thailand Duong Thu Huong highlighted the chamber’s launch in October 2023 as Vietnam - Thailand relations are thriving in trade, investment, tourism and education. She underscored Vietnam’s role as a vital trading partner of Thailand and praised the remarkable successes of Thai firms in Vietnam’s growing market.