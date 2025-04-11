Second EU aid flight arrives in Yangon with 55 tonnes of earthquake relief supplies

The EU-organised shipment includes emergency shelter materials, medical supplies, and other essential items. Distribution will be handled by Cesvi Onlus, an Italian humanitarian organization operating in the country, ensuring that assistance reaches those most in need.
This follows an earlier EU flight that delivered 80 tonnes of aid, which has been handed over to UNICEF for further distribution to earthquake-affected communities.
In addition to these airlifts, the EU has announced an extra €13 million in humanitarian assistance for earthquake relief efforts, building on the €33 million it has already committed to provide in Myanmar by 2025.
The EU emphasized its ongoing coordination with local and international partners to ensure effective and targeted delivery of aid to impacted populations.
China delivers 104 tons of humanitarian aid to earthquake-hit Myanmar
China has delivered a total of 104 tons of humanitarian aid and medical supplies to support relief efforts in Myanmar following the recent earthquake. The Myanmar government is actively assessing the damage and implementing urgent relief measures in the affected areas.
International support has been steadily arriving, with daily deliveries of rescue teams, doctors, nurses, and essential supplies from partner countries.
On the morning of April 9, four Chinese Y-20 aircraft carrying the aid landed at Tatmadaw Airport in Nay Pyi Taw. The aid was formally handed over by Cao Jing, Chargé d’affaires of the Chinese Embassy to Myanmar, to U Kyaw Htun of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Min Thein, Director-General of the Ministry of Social Welfare, Relief and Resettlement, also received the supplies.
Later that day, an Air China flight touched down at Yangon International Airport at 12.20pm, carrying 92,727 kilograms of aid, including tents, tarpaulins, bedding, mosquito nets, and food items. The shipment was welcomed by Yangon Region Chief Minister U Soe Thein, regional ministers, officials from the Ministries of Foreign Affairs and Social Welfare, and Jia Junjie, Minister Counsellor of the Chinese Embassy in Myanmar.
The aid was swiftly loaded onto vehicles by military personnel, Yangon City Development Committee staff, and local workers before being dispatched to the earthquake-affected regions under the supervision of the Yangon Region Government.