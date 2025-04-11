Second EU aid flight arrives in Yangon with 55 tonnes of earthquake relief supplies

The EU-organised shipment includes emergency shelter materials, medical supplies, and other essential items. Distribution will be handled by Cesvi Onlus, an Italian humanitarian organization operating in the country, ensuring that assistance reaches those most in need.

This follows an earlier EU flight that delivered 80 tonnes of aid, which has been handed over to UNICEF for further distribution to earthquake-affected communities.

In addition to these airlifts, the EU has announced an extra €13 million in humanitarian assistance for earthquake relief efforts, building on the €33 million it has already committed to provide in Myanmar by 2025.

The EU emphasized its ongoing coordination with local and international partners to ensure effective and targeted delivery of aid to impacted populations.