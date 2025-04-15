Vietnam may make public education free for all students

The Ministry of Education and Training is currently seeking public feedback on a proposal to end tuition fees for children attending public kindergartens, primary, secondary and high schools.

The initiative is outlined in a draft resolution of the National Assembly, aiming to waive tuition fees across all levels of public general education, from preschool to upper secondary.

According to the proposal, the State budget would be used to subsidise tuition fees for preschool children and high school students attending public kindergartens and general education schools, public continuing education centres and other public institutions, implementing the general education curriculum that is self-financing its regular and investment expenditures.

The State budget would also be used to support tuition fees for preschool children and high school students attending non-public kindergartens and general education schools, including private and semi-public institutions, that deliver the national general education curriculum.