Earthquake devastates Naypyidaw, Triggering relocation and rebuilding plans

While the official death toll across the country has surpassed 3,700, local sources and aid groups believe the real number, especially in Naypyitaw, could be significantly higher.

According to a leaked preliminary assessment, more than one-third of government staff housing in Naypyitaw has either collapsed or is structurally uninhabitable.

Out of 1,556 staff buildings surveyed across nine wards and two administrative areas, 116 buildings were reported destroyed and another 494 severely damaged. Authorities say the remaining 946 structures are still under inspection, with no firm timeline for repairs or safe reoccupation.

Government departments, including the Ministry of Construction and military engineering units, have acknowledged the extent of the devastation but admit that reconstruction work has yet to begin. An official from the Ministry of Health confirmed that the damage assessment is ongoing and that displaced staff remain in temporary shelters or makeshift camps.