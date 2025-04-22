Asean, Australia and New Zealand’s upgraded free trade area deal enters into force

The deal to upgrade the ASEAN-Australia-New Zealand Free Trade Area (AANZFTA) was signed in Indonesia in August 2023 to promote opportunities in areas such as e-commerce, investment, services, sustainable development, consumer protection and government procurement.

The agreement enters into force at a time when US President Donald Trump appears bent on reversing decades of globalisation in favour of his protectionist policies that carry the risk of slowing down trade and economic growth worldwide.

Singapore’s Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) said: “The upgrade reflects parties’ commitment to uphold an open, inclusive and rules-based multilateral trading system.”

MTI said the upgraded AANZFTA will boost supply chain resilience for essential goods and simplify rules of origin, the criteria used to determine a product’s country of origin for preferential tariff treatment.

This will ensure greater certainty on the flow of essential goods in times of crisis by expediting their movement, release and clearance.