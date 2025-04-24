Cyberfraud in the Mekong reaches inflexion point, UNODC reveals

Global footprint

The trend to hedge beyond the region has been consistent with continued reports of crackdowns targeting Asian-led scam centres that have been found operating in Africa, South Asia, the Middle East, and select Pacific islands, as well as related money laundering, trafficking in persons, and recruitment services discovered to go as far as Europe, North America, and South America.

Many of these groups have managed to take on industrial proportions by reinvesting their profits and leveraging vast multi-lingual workforces comprised of hundreds of thousands of trafficked victims and complicit individuals — the results of which could be seen during the first few months of the year in Myanmar’s Myawaddy, where thousands of people were stranded after being released from scam centers operating in the border areas.

Involvement of criminal groups from other parts of the world is also growing, the new study shows, revealing not only an expansion and acceleration of cyberfraud operations, but also new interlinkages between illicit actors, service providers and innovators within and beyond the region.

Cyber-enabled fraud, underground banking and technological innovation

Shifting threats associated with this expansion are the way criminal groups are evolving into wider cyberthreat actors. New online markets, money laundering networks, stolen data products, malware, AI, and deepfake technologies, among others, are laying the ground for the rise of crime-as-a-service. The phenomenon is fueled by new illicit online marketplaces where actors can freely convene and conduct their businesses online, adopting sophisticated technological innovations that allow them to adapt to crackdowns.

“The convergence between the acceleration and professionalisation of these operations on the one hand and their geographical expansion into new parts of the region and beyond on the other translates into a new intensity in the industry — one that governments need to be prepared to respond to,” Hofmann said.

What next?

The report includes recommendations for governments in Southeast Asia and beyond to shape response strategies. These go from intensifying financial disruption measures, enhancing coordination on financial intelligence, all the way to scaling financial investigations and asset recovery through regional and international collaboration.

This latest report is part of a growing body of threat analyses conducted by UNODC on transnational organised crime in Southeast Asia. Findings of these reports have been presented to policymakers, law enforcement agencies, international partners, academics, and other experts, with the objective of fostering dialogue and advancing efforts to address organized crime more effectively.