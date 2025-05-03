Laos begins construction of Nam Neun 1 Hydropower Plant

“This project is a concrete-reinforced dam, 553 metres long and 138 metres high,” he said. “Construction will take four years and six months, and once complete, it will contribute greatly to Laos’ energy sector.”

Chairman of CC47, Pham Nam Phong, said the company would implement the project with high technical standards and strict adherence to Lao laws and regulations.

“We are committed to delivering a project that meets expectations in terms of quality, technology, environmental safety, and aesthetics,” he said.

Minister of Energy and Mines, Phosay Sayasone, described the project as a milestone in the development of Laos’ energy sector and economy.

“The Nam Neun 1 Hydropower Project is a significant undertaking, designed to support electricity exports to Vietnam,” he said. “It will bring both short and long-term benefits, including improved local infrastructure and better livelihoods for communities.”

Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone concluded the event by officially inaugurating the project through the ceremonial pressing of a button to lay the foundation stone and striking a gong to mark the beginning of construction.

The Vientiane Times

Asia News Network