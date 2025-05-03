Laos begins construction of Nam Neun 1 Hydropower Plant

The ceremony took place in Phienghong village, Nonghet district, and was attended by Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone, Minister of Energy and Mines Phosay Sayasone, senior officials from Xieng Khuang and Huaphan provinces, as well as the project’s management board and guests.
The project is being developed by Nam Neun 1 Hydropower Co., Ltd. and constructed by Vietnam’s Construction Joint Stock Company 47 (CC47), with an investment of approximately US$360 million. The hydropower plant will have an installed capacity of 124 megawatts and is scheduled to be completed and operational by the end of 2028.
Managing Director of Nam Neun 1 Hydropower Co., Ltd., Sounthone Sabandith, welcomed the leaders and guests, while Project Manager Soulideth Baomanikhot provided a detailed briefing on the project.
“This project is a concrete-reinforced dam, 553 metres long and 138 metres high,” he said. “Construction will take four years and six months, and once complete, it will contribute greatly to Laos’ energy sector.”
Chairman of CC47, Pham Nam Phong, said the company would implement the project with high technical standards and strict adherence to Lao laws and regulations.
“We are committed to delivering a project that meets expectations in terms of quality, technology, environmental safety, and aesthetics,” he said.
Minister of Energy and Mines, Phosay Sayasone, described the project as a milestone in the development of Laos’ energy sector and economy.
“The Nam Neun 1 Hydropower Project is a significant undertaking, designed to support electricity exports to Vietnam,” he said. “It will bring both short and long-term benefits, including improved local infrastructure and better livelihoods for communities.”
Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone concluded the event by officially inaugurating the project through the ceremonial pressing of a button to lay the foundation stone and striking a gong to mark the beginning of construction.
The Vientiane Times
Asia News Network