Transport Ministry seeks use of Laos\' airport for Mukdahan travel

Transport Minister Suriya Jungrungreangkit said on Monday that the plan was proposed following a meeting of the joint public-private sector committee addressing economic challenges in Upper Northeastern Provinces 2 (Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, and Mukdahan).
He explained that the investment required to build a new airport in Mukdahan might not be economically viable, given the high costs involved and the presence of existing airports in nearby provinces.
Instead, the Transport Ministry plans to ask the Foreign Ministry to negotiate with Laos to establish cooperation for the use of Savannakhet Airport as an air travel option. This would allow travellers to continue their journey by car to Mukdahan, taking only around 10 minutes, compared to approximately one hour from Sakon Nakhon Airport.
"After the conclusion of the mobile Cabinet meeting, we will discuss the matter with the Foreign Ministry to initiate talks with Laos on the feasibility of this cooperation,” he said.
He added that the negotiations also aim to allow flights from Thailand to use Savannakhet Airport with appropriate service charges to help keep ticket prices low, while enabling Thai travellers to continue to Mukdahan province without undergoing immigration procedures.
Suriya expects that negotiations with Laos could reach a concrete agreement by 2026. In preparation, the Transport Ministry will begin planning public transport systems to support connections between Savannakhet Airport and Mukdahan province.
He added that this cooperation would create opportunities for people in both countries, particularly in the aviation sector, by encouraging airlines to expand their flight routes and supporting sustainable economic growth.