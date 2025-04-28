Transport Ministry seeks use of Laos\' airport for Mukdahan travel

Instead, the Transport Ministry plans to ask the Foreign Ministry to negotiate with Laos to establish cooperation for the use of Savannakhet Airport as an air travel option. This would allow travellers to continue their journey by car to Mukdahan, taking only around 10 minutes, compared to approximately one hour from Sakon Nakhon Airport.

"After the conclusion of the mobile Cabinet meeting, we will discuss the matter with the Foreign Ministry to initiate talks with Laos on the feasibility of this cooperation,” he said.

He added that the negotiations also aim to allow flights from Thailand to use Savannakhet Airport with appropriate service charges to help keep ticket prices low, while enabling Thai travellers to continue to Mukdahan province without undergoing immigration procedures.