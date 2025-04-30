Thailand to ask Laos to reconsider Sanakham dam location

Thailand urges Laos to relocate the Sanakham dam to reduce transboundary impacts, citing environmental, social, and economic concerns.

Thailand Urges Relocation of Sanakham Hydropower Project
The Thai National Mekong Committee has resolved to ask the Laotian government to reconsider the proposed location of the Sanakham Hydropower Project, according to Digital Economy and Society Minister Prasert Chantararuangthong on Wednesday.

Speaking to reporters after chairing the committee meeting, Prasert said Thailand would submit a formal response to Laos, objecting to the dam’s proposed site. He stated that Thailand wants the dam relocated to minimise the transboundary impact on Thai communities.

Sanakham Dam Site Raises Environmental and Social Concerns

The Sanakham Hydropower Project is a proposed run-of-river dam on the Mekong River in Laos, situated approximately 25 km upstream from Sanakham district in Vientiane province. The proposed site lies about 2 km from the Thai-Lao border near Loei Province and 155 km downstream from Vientiane.

The project has triggered significant concern among local communities, environmental groups, and the Thai government due to several potential impacts:

Hydrology and Ecology

There are serious concerns about altered water flow regimes, including daily fluctuations in downstream water levels that could affect fisheries, agriculture, and riverbank stability. Additionally, the dam may disrupt sediment flow, vital to the Mekong River’s ecosystem and Tonle Sap Lake in Cambodia.

Fisheries and Biodiversity

The project could further deplete fish populations and interrupt migration patterns, severely affecting communities dependent on fishing for their livelihoods.

Social Impacts

The dam is expected to cause displacement in Laos, with estimates suggesting over 62,500 people in Laos and Thailand could be affected by rising water levels.

Thailand to Host Key Mekong River Commission Meetings

In addition to the Sanakham dam issue, the committee also reviewed plans for Thailand to host two Mekong River Commission (MRC) meetings in 2025:

  • The 32nd MRC Meeting
  • The MRC Meeting with Development Partners, scheduled for 25–27 November at Le Meridien Chiang Rai Resort

Thailand will also host the Lower Mekong Basin Summit from 2–5 April 2026 at the Shangri-La Hotel, Bangkok.

National Water Resources Office Assigned to Coordinate

Prasert confirmed that the committee has tasked the Office of the National Water Resources—which serves as the secretariat to the National Mekong Committee—to lead preparations for the two MRC meetings.
 

