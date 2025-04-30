Thailand to ask Laos to reconsider Sanakham dam location

Thailand Urges Relocation of Sanakham Hydropower Project

The Thai National Mekong Committee has resolved to ask the Laotian government to reconsider the proposed location of the Sanakham Hydropower Project, according to Digital Economy and Society Minister Prasert Chantararuangthong on Wednesday.

Speaking to reporters after chairing the committee meeting, Prasert said Thailand would submit a formal response to Laos, objecting to the dam’s proposed site. He stated that Thailand wants the dam relocated to minimise the transboundary impact on Thai communities.

Sanakham Dam Site Raises Environmental and Social Concerns

The Sanakham Hydropower Project is a proposed run-of-river dam on the Mekong River in Laos, situated approximately 25 km upstream from Sanakham district in Vientiane province. The proposed site lies about 2 km from the Thai-Lao border near Loei Province and 155 km downstream from Vientiane.