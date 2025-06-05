Envoys push ASEAN to resolve Thai-Cambodian tensions

Prime Minister Hun Manet later announced Cambodia’s intention to take the dispute to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) without requiring Thailand’s consent, a move that was swiftly and unanimously backed by Cambodia’s National Assembly and Senate in a historic joint session.

During the same session, Hun Sen, President of the Cambodian Senate, warned that if the ICJ fails to resolve the matter, the situation could spiral into a prolonged conflict, drawing parallels with the Gaza Strip, a reference to the decades-long Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

EU Calls for Dialogue, Highlights Regional Integration

In an interview with the Khmer Times, Igor Driesmans, EU Ambassador to Cambodia, expressed deep condolences to the family of the fallen soldier and welcomed the quick implementation of tension-reducing measures between the two nations.

“We encourage Cambodia and Thailand to intensify bilateral dialogue on border demarcation and to develop joint contingency plans to avoid further tragedy,” he said.

Ambassador Driesmans stressed that while the EU does not position itself as a model for ASEAN, its experience in regional integration can serve as an example of how economic and political cooperation can foster lasting peace.

“In the 75 years since its formation, the EU has achieved peaceful coexistence among its member states—none of which have gone to war with one another. We believe ASEAN can realize similar success,” Driesmans stated.