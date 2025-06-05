Envoys push ASEAN to resolve Thai-Cambodian tensions

Following a deadly border clash between Cambodian and Thai troops, senior diplomats from the European Union and Indonesia have called on ASEAN to urgently strengthen its regional dispute resolution mechanisms, stressing the need to prevent future escalation among member states.
The incident occurred on May 28 in the Mom Bei area, known as Chong Bok in Thailand—a long-disputed zone. A Cambodian soldier was killed during the exchange of fire, which both sides blamed on the other. Cambodia’s foreign ministry insisted the incident took place within Cambodian-controlled military territory and called on the Thai government to launch a full investigation.
Prime Minister Hun Manet later announced Cambodia’s intention to take the dispute to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) without requiring Thailand’s consent, a move that was swiftly and unanimously backed by Cambodia’s National Assembly and Senate in a historic joint session.
During the same session, Hun Sen, President of the Cambodian Senate, warned that if the ICJ fails to resolve the matter, the situation could spiral into a prolonged conflict, drawing parallels with the Gaza Strip, a reference to the decades-long Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
EU Calls for Dialogue, Highlights Regional Integration
In an interview with the Khmer Times, Igor Driesmans, EU Ambassador to Cambodia, expressed deep condolences to the family of the fallen soldier and welcomed the quick implementation of tension-reducing measures between the two nations.
“We encourage Cambodia and Thailand to intensify bilateral dialogue on border demarcation and to develop joint contingency plans to avoid further tragedy,” he said.
Ambassador Driesmans stressed that while the EU does not position itself as a model for ASEAN, its experience in regional integration can serve as an example of how economic and political cooperation can foster lasting peace.
“In the 75 years since its formation, the EU has achieved peaceful coexistence among its member states—none of which have gone to war with one another. We believe ASEAN can realize similar success,” Driesmans stated.
Shared History, Shared Aspirations
Despite a complex and often painful history of conflict, Cambodia and Thailand now share aspirations for peace, prosperity, and regional leadership within ASEAN. These shared goals, EU officials argue, provide a solid foundation for peaceful conflict resolution.
Driesmans reaffirmed the EU’s unwavering belief in the potential of regional integration as a force for peace and cooperation.
“For over half a century, the EU has supported ASEAN’s internal trade liberalisation and has stood firmly by ASEAN centrality, strengthening sovereignty across Southeast Asia. We are committed to deepening our strategic partnership to uphold peace in both regions.”
Indonesian Ambassador to Cambodia Santo Darmosumarto emphasised the importance of peaceful and constructive solutions to regional challenges, calling on ASEAN member states to work together in preserving peace, stability, and prosperity across Southeast Asia.
“The most important thing is for the countries involved to overcome challenges through peaceful and creative means. As an ASEAN community, we have the ability to support one another and maintain long-term regional harmony,” said Darmosumarto.
He noted that every conflict faced by ASEAN members has unique roots and contexts, and therefore requires tailored solutions, even if peaceful resolution must remain the core principle. Past experiences, he argued, should not be applied rigidly to new and evolving situations.
Referencing former Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen’s recent speech at the ERIA School of Government in Jakarta, Darmosumarto echoed the sentiment that Southeast Asia possesses sufficient regional wisdom to solve even complex security challenges through mutual cooperation.
“We’ve invested heavily in building the ASEAN Community over the years. We've endured tough challenges together, and I believe we are more than capable of finding ways to preserve ASEAN unity, like a true family,” he added.
His remarks come amid renewed border tensions between Cambodia and Thailand, and follow calls from both the EU and Indonesia for ASEAN to enhance its conflict-resolution mechanisms to prevent future escalation among member states.