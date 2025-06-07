Thai Air Force boosts readiness with F-16, T-50 joint drills with Indonesia

The Royal Thai Air Force (RTAF) has reiterated its commitment to deterring and responding decisively to any violation of national sovereignty.
Most recently, Wing 1 in Nakhon Ratchasima is set to conduct a joint air exercise with the Indonesian Air Force, involving T-50 and F-16 aircraft.
Meanwhile, Wing 3 in Sa Kaeo Province has declared round-the-clock readiness at its base. According to official reports, Wing 3 is conducting intensive training to maximise its defensive capabilities at home station.
“This is no ordinary drill. It represents an integration of advanced capabilities for proactive defence,” an RTAF spokesperson stated. “We’ve combined ground-based and aerial surveillance systems, including unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), and coordinated them through a centralised Command and Control (C2) system—creating an invisible yet highly effective defensive shield that detects every anomaly.”
The ongoing drills and technology readiness clearly signal one thing: we see, we know, and we are prepared. The RTAF’s current combat readiness is not intended for aggression, but for deterrence and swift response, should the nation’s sovereignty be challenged.