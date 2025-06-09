Cambodia\'s \'big houses\': Second-generation heirs of the Hun Sen regime

This year, as Thai-Cambodian border tensions rise, the second-generation figures of the Hun Sen regime — Hun Manet, Hun Manith, Hun Many, Tea Seiha, and Tea Sokha — have stepped fully into the spotlight.

During the recent high-level meeting in Sa Kaeo province between Cambodian Defence Minister and Deputy Prime Minister and his Thai counterpart, Phumtham Wechayachai, two prominent figures at the negotiating table were Gen Hun Manith, son of former Prime Minister Hun Sen, and Tea Seiha, son of Gen Tea Banh.

Meanwhile, Vice Admiral Tea Sokha, Commander of the Royal Cambodian Navy and nephew of Tea Banh, drew attention for publicising Cambodia’s naval exercises near Thailand’s Ko Kut island.

Now in their 40s, these men have matured into powerful political and military leaders, gradually replacing their fathers in government, the armed forces, and the Cambodian People's Party (CPP).

Former Prime Minister Hun Sen, the enduring strongman behind Cambodia’s political architecture, has masterfully distributed power and privileges among the major political families, ensuring that each “big house” maintains its influence.

This seamless transition reflects the secret to Hun Sen’s long-standing grip on power — a revolutionary who has ruled since 1985 and is now successfully entrenching a dynastic legacy with no signs of disruption.

To truly understand the foundations of the Hun Sen regime, one must revisit Cambodia’s complex history during the final years of the Cold War.