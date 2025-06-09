Cambodia\'s \'big houses\': Second-generation heirs of the Hun Sen regime

This year, as Thai-Cambodian border tensions rise, the second-generation figures of the Hun Sen regime — Hun Manet, Hun Manith, Hun Many, Tea Seiha, and Tea Sokha — have stepped fully into the spotlight.
During the recent high-level meeting in Sa Kaeo province between Cambodian Defence Minister and Deputy Prime Minister and his Thai counterpart, Phumtham Wechayachai, two prominent figures at the negotiating table were Gen Hun Manith, son of former Prime Minister Hun Sen, and Tea Seiha, son of Gen Tea Banh.
Meanwhile, Vice Admiral Tea Sokha, Commander of the Royal Cambodian Navy and nephew of Tea Banh, drew attention for publicising Cambodia’s naval exercises near Thailand’s Ko Kut island.
Now in their 40s, these men have matured into powerful political and military leaders, gradually replacing their fathers in government, the armed forces, and the Cambodian People's Party (CPP).
Former Prime Minister Hun Sen, the enduring strongman behind Cambodia’s political architecture, has masterfully distributed power and privileges among the major political families, ensuring that each “big house” maintains its influence.
This seamless transition reflects the secret to Hun Sen’s long-standing grip on power — a revolutionary who has ruled since 1985 and is now successfully entrenching a dynastic legacy with no signs of disruption.
To truly understand the foundations of the Hun Sen regime, one must revisit Cambodia’s complex history during the final years of the Cold War.
On December 2, 1978, a coalition of anti-Khmer Rouge forces announced the formation of the Kampuchean United Front for National Salvation in Kratié province, along the Cambodia-Vietnam border. This front was the product of various factions united against Pol Pot’s genocidal regime, most of them rooted in Marxist-Leninist ideology.
The coalition was made up of three main streams:
Former Khmer Rouge defectors, including Heng Samrin, Chea Sim, and Hun Sen
Vietnam-aligned Cambodian revolutionaries, such as Pen Sovann, Chea Soth, and Chan Sy
The Koh Kong-based Thai-Cambodian faction, led by Say Pouthang and Tea Banh
Backed by the Vietnamese military, the coalition succeeded in capturing Phnom Penh from the Khmer Rouge on January 7, 1979, establishing the People’s Republic of Kampuchea under the banner of the Cambodian People's Revolutionary Party (CPRP).
Heng Samrin became head of state, while Say Pouthang was appointed deputy head. The party’s five-member Politburo included Heng Samrin, Chea Sim, Say Pouthang, Chea Soth, and Bou Thong.
By 1985, the CPRP needed to select a new prime minister. Say Pouthang proposed Hun Sen, then 33 years old and serving as the foreign minister. He was seen as a capable, strategic figure, and the other politburo members followed the senior leader’s recommendation.
Hun Sen has since expressed lasting respect for Say Pouthang, often referring to him as the key figure behind his political rise. This loyalty extended to Tea Banh, Say’s close confidant from the Koh Kong faction, who would serve alongside Hun Sen for over three decades as Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister.
The Hun and Tea families have since become Cambodia’s most powerful political dynasties — what many refer to as the “big houses.” Unsurprisingly, critics of the regime have often sought to drive a wedge between them, hoping to destabilise Hun Sen’s long-standing political architecture.
The Hun family's rise: Cambodia's next political dynasty takes shape
After more than a decade of grooming his eldest son for leadership, Hun Sen officially stepped down in 2023, handing over the role of Cambodia’s Prime Minister to his son, Hun Manet.
Widely regarded as a political clone of his father, Hun Manet has adopted Hun Sen’s rhetorical style and populist persona, carefully crafting an image that resonates with the public — a strategy reminiscent of his father’s early years in power.
The second son, Hun Manith, was entrusted with Cambodia’s intelligence apparatus. He currently serves as head of military intelligence under the Ministry of National Defence and holds the rank of Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Royal Cambodian Army.
Hun Many, the youngest son, began his political career as a Member of Parliament and was active in youth engagement within the Cambodian People’s Party (CPP). After his brother became Prime Minister, Hun Many was appointed Minister of Civil Service and also named a Deputy Prime Minister.
Not to be overlooked is Hun Mana, Hun Sen’s eldest daughter. She has built a powerful media and telecommunications empire, owning television and radio stations, print media, online platforms, and one of Cambodia’s largest telecom companies.
Together, the Hun siblings form the backbone of what is increasingly seen as a full-fledged political dynasty — a seamless transition engineered by Hun Sen to maintain influence and control within the ruling elite well beyond his own tenure.
The Tea family's legacy: from Koh Kong revolutionaries to Cambodia’s military dynasty
Tea Banh is one of the most powerful figures in Cambodia’s political-military elite — head of the “Tea dynasty,” and long-time ally of Hun Sen.. Together, their families form Cambodia’s two dominant political clans. To this day, Tea Banh remains the symbolic pillar of the Defence Ministry, even as power has gradually shifted to the next generation.
Fluent in Thai, Tea Banh traces his roots to the Thai-Cambodian community of Koh Kong, with close family ties to residents in Trat province, particularly Khlong Yai and Ko Kut districts. Historically, Koh Kong was once majority-Thai, but today Thai descendants account for just 25% of the population, including the families of Tea Banh and his comrade Say Pouthang, both of Chinese heritage.
As a young man, Tea Banh joined the Koh Kong revolutionary movement to fight French colonialism, later aligning himself with the Marxist-Leninist insurgency led by his political mentor, "Uncle Say."
Tea Banh and his wife, Teao Tuen (also known as Tuenjai Thammakasorn), have three children: Tea Siam, Tea Seiha (also known as Tea Singha), and Tea Kanha. In 2023, Tea Banh passed on his roles as Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence to Tea Seiha, echoing Hun Sen’s transition of power to his son, Hun Manet.
Tea Seiha’s journey reflects a groomed political heir: he completed secondary education in Lyon, earned a degree in business administration in Paris, and received military training at a French war college. Prior to his appointment to the national cabinet, he served as governor of Siem Reap, wielding significant influence along Cambodia’s southern coast, especially in Koh Kong province.
The Tea family's naval legacy is equally entrenched. Tea Banh’s youngest brother, Admiral Tea Vinh, held the post of Navy Commander for many years before handing it over in late 2024 to his own son, Vice Admiral Tea Sokha.
From revolutionary beginnings under Marxist-Leninist ideology, the intertwined political paths of the Hun and Tea families have transformed into a full-fledged " big house" system — one that now defines modern Cambodian power.