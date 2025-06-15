Thai Army confirms roadwork near Thai-Cambodian border within sovereign territory

Maj Gen Winthai Suvaree, spokesman for the Royal Thai Army, announced that on Saturday morning (June 15, 2025), military units under the Suranaree Task Force had carried out track improvement work around Hill 469 and Hill 745 in the Chong Bok area of Nam Yuen District, Ubon Ratchathani Province.
The work, intended to support patrol operations and logistics, was confirmed to be taking place entirely within Thai sovereign territory.
During the operation, Cambodian soldiers approached and requested a temporary halt to verify the boundary location. This led to discussions between commanding officers from both sides.
Following the talks, the Cambodian side acknowledged that the roadwork was indeed within Thai territory, allowing the Thai military to resume its operations as planned.
Winthai reaffirmed that all actions taken by the Thai military were in full compliance with the 2000 Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on the survey and demarcation of the land boundary between Thailand and Cambodia.
He emphasised that Thailand has strictly adhered to the agreement and has never breached its terms. The current roadwork is part of an ongoing project to improve infrastructure in several locations along the border to enhance national security operations.
The discussion concluded with mutual understanding and a clear acknowledgement by the Cambodian side of the facts on the ground.