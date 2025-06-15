Thai Army confirms roadwork near Thai-Cambodian border within sovereign territory

Maj Gen Winthai Suvaree, spokesman for the Royal Thai Army, announced that on Saturday morning (June 15, 2025), military units under the Suranaree Task Force had carried out track improvement work around Hill 469 and Hill 745 in the Chong Bok area of Nam Yuen District, Ubon Ratchathani Province.

The work, intended to support patrol operations and logistics, was confirmed to be taking place entirely within Thai sovereign territory.

During the operation, Cambodian soldiers approached and requested a temporary halt to verify the boundary location. This led to discussions between commanding officers from both sides.