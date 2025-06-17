Army bans Thai casino workers from crossing into Poipet amid border clampdown

Maj Kannanat Pornniphatkul, Assistant Spokesperson for the Royal Thai Army, announced that the Army has enforced strict border control measures along the entire Thai–Cambodian frontier since June 7, 2025. These measures aim to align with the current security situation under the responsibility of the Burapha Task Force in Sa Kaeo Province, and the Suranaree Task Force overseeing Buriram, Surin, Si Sa Ket, and Ubon Ratchathani provinces.

Effective from 8am on Tuesday (June 17), the Burapha Task Force has further tightened restrictions at all permanent and temporary border checkpoints for trade in Sa Kaeo. Under the new directive, Thai nationals employed in any capacity at casinos, gambling establishments, or entertainment venues in Poipet, Cambodia, are now prohibited from crossing the border out of Thailand.



