Royal Thai Embassy urges Thai nationals to leave Cambodia amid escalating tensions

A message from the Facebook page of the Royal Thai Embassy in Phnom Penh states that the Royal Thai Embassy in Phnom Penh has been closely monitoring the escalating tensions between Thailand and Cambodia. The situation has continued to intensify, with clashes occurring along various areas of the border. There is a growing likelihood that the conflict may prolong and expand further.
The Embassy advises Thai nationals residing or temporarily staying in Cambodia, and who do not have urgent matters, to leave the country as soon as it is safely possible.
The Embassy also urge Thai citizens to refrain from travelling to Cambodia at this time unless absolutely necessary, until the situation stabilises.
In case of emergencies or if assistance is required, Thai nationals can contact the following:
Royal Thai Embassy in Phnom Penh
Emergency Phone: (+855) 975 749 682
Royal Thai Consulate General in Siem Reap
Phone: (+855) 86 608 999
Thai Consular Call Centre
Phone: (+66) 2 572 8442 (Available 24 hours)