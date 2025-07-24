Royal Thai Embassy urges Thai nationals to leave Cambodia amid escalating tensions

A message from the Facebook page of the Royal Thai Embassy in Phnom Penh states that the Royal Thai Embassy in Phnom Penh has been closely monitoring the escalating tensions between Thailand and Cambodia. The situation has continued to intensify, with clashes occurring along various areas of the border. There is a growing likelihood that the conflict may prolong and expand further.

The Embassy advises Thai nationals residing or temporarily staying in Cambodia, and who do not have urgent matters, to leave the country as soon as it is safely possible.