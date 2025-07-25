Singapore urges all parties in Thailand-Cambodia border dispute to exercise restraint

“Singapore is deeply concerned by the clashes, and calls on both countries to exercise restraint and cease hostilities,” the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said in a statement on July 24.

“We call on them to de-escalate tensions through diplomatic means and ensure the safety of all civilians.”

MFA said there are no reports of Singaporeans injured arising from the border clashes.

It urged Singaporeans to defer all travel to the border regions.