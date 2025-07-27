Q&A: Why is Cambodia widening the fight despite its disadvantage?

Analysis

Should the fighting escalate or become prolonged, the question of “who fired first” will become less relevant.

The international focus will shift to the scale of conflict and civilian casualties, rather than who started it.

Cambodia is opening new fronts in areas where it claims sovereignty—many of which it has previously submitted to the International Court of Justice (ICJ)—to frame the violence as stemming from unresolved territorial disputes.

The aim is to internationalise the issue, pushing for ICJ intervention or third-party mediation.

Cambodia is reportedly frustrated by the outcome of the UNSC meeting, which yielded no favourable resolution and saw no major power explicitly support its position.

Worse still, several governments have criticised Cambodia’s attacks on civilian targets.

In response, Cambodia is now accelerating military offensives to reclaim as much territory as possible—and provoking Thailand to expand its strikes deeper into Cambodian territory.