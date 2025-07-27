Q&A: Why is Cambodia widening the fight despite its disadvantage?

July 27, 2025 — Three days into the Thai-Cambodian border crisis
The Questions
The Answers
At this point, the international community is well aware of the border conflict.
If negotiations begin, Cambodia can bring the territorial dispute to the table.
Analysis
The international focus will shift to the scale of conflict and civilian casualties, rather than who started it.
Cambodia is reportedly frustrated by the outcome of the UNSC meeting, which yielded no favourable resolution and saw no major power explicitly support its position.
Worse still, several governments have criticised Cambodia’s attacks on civilian targets.
In response, Cambodia is now accelerating military offensives to reclaim as much territory as possible—and provoking Thailand to expand its strikes deeper into Cambodian territory.
Thailand’s Strategy