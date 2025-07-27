Sovereignty comes first, says FTI amid border, tariff tensions

Kriengkrai Thiennukul, chairman of the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI), said that Thailand will not compromise its sovereignty or the safety of its people, even amid heightened tensions with Cambodia and concerns over trade talks with the United States.

His comments followed a phone call from US President Donald Trump to leaders of both Thailand and Cambodia, urging an immediate ceasefire. Trump warned that Washington would suspend trade negotiations with either country should hostilities continue.

“Thailand’s clear position is to protect its sovereignty and its people. While the economy is vital to the nation’s survival, without sovereignty and security, the economy cannot function,” Kriengkrai said.

He acknowledged the private sector’s role in driving the economy, but stressed that national stability must come first. “If the country is secure, the economy will follow.”