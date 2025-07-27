Sovereignty comes first, says FTI amid border, tariff tensions

Kriengkrai Thiennukul, chairman of the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI), said that Thailand will not compromise its sovereignty or the safety of its people, even amid heightened tensions with Cambodia and concerns over trade talks with the United States.
His comments followed a phone call from US President Donald Trump to leaders of both Thailand and Cambodia, urging an immediate ceasefire. Trump warned that Washington would suspend trade negotiations with either country should hostilities continue.
“Thailand’s clear position is to protect its sovereignty and its people. While the economy is vital to the nation’s survival, without sovereignty and security, the economy cannot function,” Kriengkrai said.
He acknowledged the private sector’s role in driving the economy, but stressed that national stability must come first. “If the country is secure, the economy will follow.”
Global parallels and Cambodia’s continued attacks
Kriengkrai compared the situation to the Israel–Hamas conflict, where Israel retaliated after being attacked. “Every nation prioritises its own security. Even the US would act similarly if faced with an invasion,” he noted.
While commending President Trump’s effort to prevent war, Kriengkrai emphasised that true de-escalation requires sincerity from both sides. “Despite Trump’s call, Cambodian aggression has continued into the early hours of this morning, with explosions and gunfire still being heard,” he said.
He called on the US to apply pressure on the party that initiated the violence and has yet to cease its attacks—despite earlier assurances to do so.
Thailand’s peaceful stance and calls for genuine dialogue
“Thailand is a peace-loving nation. We have never invaded anyone—but we will not allow ourselves to be invaded either,” Kriengkrai said.
He reiterated Thailand’s readiness to return to bilateral talks but stressed that success hinges on mutual sincerity. “Words without action mean nothing. Cambodia’s ongoing attacks—targeting children, civilians, and even hospitals—are unacceptable and violate all norms of warfare.”
He added that if Cambodia refuses to stop, Thailand cannot unilaterally stand down. “Defending our sovereignty and protecting Thai lives and property is the responsibility of the government, the military, and every citizen.”
Despite rising risks to US-Thailand trade talks, the FTI reaffirmed its stance: sovereignty must come first. Still, Kriengkrai offered strong support to Thai soldiers, security personnel, and civilians affected by the conflict, particularly those injured or displaced.
With the US tariff negotiation deadline approaching on 1 August, Kriengkrai admitted the outcome remains uncertain. “Whether the deal goes through depends on the US and whether Cambodia complies with Trump’s request. But as of this morning, attacks continue—proving otherwise.”
He added that the Thai private sector has already submitted its proposals and tariff data through the “Team Thailand” negotiators, with hopes that the outcome will be competitive with Vietnam and Indonesia.
“In the end, it’s up to the government to close the deal at a favourable rate. And we send our full support in that effort as well,” he concluded.